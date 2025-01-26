An unclaimed bag near Guwahati's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) created a situation of panic among people on January 26 morning, amid the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Prompting swift action, the Guwahati police reached the location and cordoned off the area as concerns over potential explosions surfaced.

According to reports, the police personnel did not find any suspected explosive items inside the bag, however, the area was thorougly checked.

In another similar incident, an unprecedented chaos erupted near Guwahati's Beharbari after a loud mysterious explosion sent shockwaves across the area.

According to reports, the blast took place at the Lalmati Brahmaputra parking area amid the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

While the source of the blast is yet to be ascertained, police officials and authorities have launched an investigation. A police team promptly rushed to the location.