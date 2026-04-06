Assam: Suspicious death in Dima Hasao sparks protests, market shuts down

Tensions escalated in the Dima Hasao's Mahur area following the suspicious death of 39-year-old Teuwangkambé Nyume, a resident of Nokiabanglo village.

In protest of the incident, the Mahur market remained completely closed until 12 PM today, with local shopkeepers, students, and residents expressing full support for the shutdown.

Nyume’s body was discovered on the morning of April 5 near a railway tunnel in the Mahur area.

Eyewitnesses and locals reported that the body bore multiple injuries, including swollen eyes, suggesting that the death may not have been an ordinary accident. The incident has shocked the entire community and led to widespread concern over the circumstances of his death.

Local residents and the students’ union have called the case a suspected murder and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation. Protesters have stated that they will not rest until a fair inquiry is conducted.

So far, the police have not released any information regarding the cause of death, further fueling public outrage and prompting calls for accountability from district authorities.