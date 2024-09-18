The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign was inaugurated at Bipin Chandra Sabhasthal near Circuit House, Silchar on September 17, aiming to pay a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

The occasion was marked by a plantation drive where 40 saplings of various species were planted in a united effort to promote greenery and cleanliness.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Additional District Commissioner and Executive Officer of Silchar Municipal Board, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, along with members of the Neelambari SHG and staff of the Silchar Municipal Board.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty highlighted the importance of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign as a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a cleaner and greener India, stating, ""It is only fitting that on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we begin this campaign dedicated to his tireless efforts for cleanliness and the well-being of our nation. Swachh Bharat is not just a campaign but a collective responsibility that each of us must take seriously. Let this plantation drive be the first step towards a sustainable and healthy future for Silchar."

He further emphasised the significance of environmental conservation, stating, "These 40 saplings symbolize growth and hope. As we nurture them, let us also nurture our commitment to making Silchar a cleaner, greener, and more livable city for future generations."

ADC Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, who also serves as the Executive Officer of the Silchar Municipal Board, shared his thoughts on the importance of community participation in ensuring the success of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. "This campaign will run in multiple phases, culminating on 2nd October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, who himself advocated for cleanliness. It is heartening to see the involvement of SHG members, municipal staff, and citizens in this noble cause. We hope this initiative serves as an inspiration for all to actively contribute to the cleanliness and well-being of our city," Nampui added.

The programme was also attended by 30 people and SMB staff, will continue with more activities, including health camps and cleanliness drives, in collaboration with the Public Health Engineering (P.H.E) department ,O.N.G.C and other departments.

The campaign promises to cover various areas within the Silchar Municipal Board jurisdiction, ensuring that the message of cleanliness reaches every corner of the city.

It must be mentioned that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will serve as a precursor to the nationwide celebration of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, with activities planned in different phases over the next two weeks, making Silchar an integral part of this larger national movement.