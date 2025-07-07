Assam: Swami Vivekananda's life-size statue unveiled at Dhubri's Bholanath College

The ceremonial unveiling of a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda marked a momentous occasion at Bholanath College, Autonomous Dhubri, on July 7.

The installation, spearheaded by Bibek Prasad, general secretary of the ABVP-led Bholanath College Students’ Union, was hailed as a significant step towards the resurgence of Bharat's timeless ideals and Swami Vivekananda's vision.

The atmosphere during the unveiling was reportedly charged with devotion and pride. Sacred Vedic mantras were chanted, invoking blessings and symbolizing the spiritual and intellectual awakening that Swami Vivekananda championed.

Swami Vivekananda, revered as a youth icon, philosopher, and social reformer, is known for his inspiring message of nationalism, spirituality, and service. The college anticipates that his statue, now prominently located at the heart of the campus, will serve as a constant source of guidance and motivation for students, encouraging them in character-building and nation-building endeavors.

The ceremony saw the esteemed presence of ABVP National Secretary Kamalesh Singh and Assam State Organising Secretary Anup Kumar, alongside faculty members, various dignitaries, and respected citizens of Dhubri town.

The event was marked by a palpable sense of pride, reverence, and enthusiasm, as students, faculty, and community members gathered to witness this historic milestone. This event is being celebrated as a proud chapter in the history of Bholanath College, emblematic of a youth-led cultural and intellectual transformation.