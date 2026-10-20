A replica of the Swaminarayan Temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, is drawing devotees and visitors from Assam and neighbouring West Bengal to the 108th Tamarhat Sarbajanin Durga Puja in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The Durga Puja pandal has been designed to resemble the renowned Swaminarayan Temple, with intricate decorative work crafted from thermocol and supported by an internal bamboo framework. The structure was conceptualised and designed by Jalpaiguri-based architect Ratan Ghosh.

The replica took four months to complete, with around 40 skilled workers from Kolkata and Medinipur involved in its construction. Nearly 100 workers worked daily during the final month to complete the structure and its intricate detailing.

The pandal is among the key attractions of this year’s celebrations, with its architectural design drawing visitors to the annual puja organised by the Tamarhat Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee.

The celebrations are being organised under the leadership of committee president Sajal Kumar Singha and secretary Bethun Kumar Saha, along with other members.

The 108th edition of the puja marks another year of the community’s annual Durga Puja celebrations, with the temple-inspired pandal serving as the centrepiece of this year’s festivities.