Assam BJP on December 13 announced the name of the new president state BJP Mahila Morcha. Swapna Boniya has been elected as the new president of state BJP Mahila Morcha, who will take over the reigns from Angoorlata Deka.

Additionally, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita announced the names of the district BJP president of Chirang and Bilasipara. Debjit Borkalita has been elected as the district BJP president of Bilasipara while Ratan Rai has been elected as the district BJP president of Chirang district.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.