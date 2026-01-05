Assam: Swapnil Paul takes charge as Kamrup (M) district commissioner

IAS officer Swapnil Paul on Monday, January 5 formally assumed charge as the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, following a recent administrative reshuffle ordered by the Assam government.

A 2018-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Paul was previously serving as the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, one of Assam’s strategically important districts. During his tenure, he gained extensive administrative experience in handling governance, development initiatives, and district-level administration.

The transition comes as part of the state government’s routine bureaucratic reshuffle aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency. As per the order, former Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan has been transferred to Tinsukia, while Paul has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes the state capital Guwahati.

Paul’s appointment is expected to play a key role in managing urban governance challenges, infrastructure development, and public service delivery in the rapidly growing metropolitan district.