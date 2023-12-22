A woman who had recently returned to Assam from Sweden tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21.

This case has raised concerns among the public and health officials in Assam, particularly because it is not yet clear whether the infection is caused by the new JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain.

The RT-PCR test confirming the woman's positive status was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), as reported by Dr Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of GMCH.

Dr. Sarma has urged the public to remain calm and not to panic, emphasizing that there is no evidence to suggest that this case involves the JN.1 subvariant. He also highlighted that most of the population is vaccinated and encouraged those who have not received their vaccination to do so promptly.



ALso Read: Covid's JN.1 Variant: Top Signs and Symptoms to Watch Out For

In addition, he reiterated the importance of adhering to general COVID-19 protocols.

The health authorities have advised the woman to rest at home, following the World Health Organization's recent guidelines recommending home isolation for patients.

The GMCH is prepared with necessary facilities like ICUs and isolation beds, but the current approach favours home isolation when appropriate.

This development comes amidst Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta's call for increased vigilance in light of the recent case.

Meanwhile, genome sequencing, which could confirm the presence of specific COVID-19 variants, is not currently being conducted in Assam.

The situation remains under close observation by health authorities in Assam, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available regarding the nature of the virus detected in the Sweden returnee.