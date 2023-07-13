The recent monsoon havoc in North India has left a trail of devastation, affecting numerous livelihoods. Among those caught in the aftermath is Niranjan Saikia, a talented Tabla artist from Assam's Nagaon district, who traveled to Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh to attend a workshop but has been stranded there since June 19.

Niranjan Saikia, hailing from the Barhampur area of Assam, found himself trapped in the calamity caused by the relentless monsoon rains. While the situation has improved over time, with traffic resuming, the condition of the roads in Himachal Pradesh remains treacherous, allowing only small vehicles to traverse the area.

Niranjan Saikia attempted to continue his journey from Delhi in a passenger bus on July 13. However, his progress came to a halt at the national highway in Bhoj due to the poor road conditions.

For the past four to five days, Saikia, along with others, has been stranded amidst the devastating forces of nature, facing the uncertainty and challenges imposed by the calamity.