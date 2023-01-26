Legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan and the revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were depicted on the state's tableau as it rolled down the Kartvaya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam. The central government last year had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom General.

The tableau proudly showcases Borphukan and many cultural landmarks of the state including the famous Kamakhya Temple -- one of the Shakti Peeths. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year.

The replica of Shiva Dol and Rong Ghar of Sibsagar district have been shown as the royal constructions of the mighty Ahoms. Traditional instruments and Bihu dance forms of Assam was showcased along with the float.

The Nation is celebrating its 74th Republic Day . The main function was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi from where President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the Republic Day. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony started on January 26 with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath. As per the tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

This time, 21-gun salute was given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns replacing the vintage 25 pounder gun which reflects the growing Aatmanirbharta in defence. Four Mi-17 and V5 helicopters showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. The Republic Day parade began with the President taking the salute.

Chitrarathas, which represent unity and culture in diversity, attracted everyone’s attention this time as well. Especially the Chitraratha of Assam is currently being discussed a lot. Because a replica of the temple of Kamakhya Devi was seen in Chitraratha of Assam this time.

A total of 22 Chitrarathas were included in the traffic on the duty line at this time. It included chariots representing 17 states and five different ministries. The theme of Chitraratha of Assam this time was ‘Land of Heroes and Spirituality’.

In the first part of the Chitraratha, a replica of general Lachit Barphukan was created. While in the second part, the well-known Kamakhya Devi temple was created. Bihu dance which is the culture of Assam was performed along with Chitraratha on this occasion.