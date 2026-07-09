Assam tables Bills to overhaul MSME law, ease business regulations

The Assam government on July 9 introduced a series of Bills in the Assembly aimed at simplifying business regulations, strengthening investment facilitation and reducing compliance requirements across multiple sectors.

Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah tabled The Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2026, proposing to replace the existing 2020 legislation governing the MSME sector.

Explaining the rationale behind the Bill, Borah said MSMEs remain central to employment generation, entrepreneurship and economic growth in Assam. He noted that while the 2020 Act ensured time-bound approvals for enterprises, evolving reforms such as the Centre's Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), self-certification, digital clearances and single-window systems called for a comprehensive revision of the law.

The proposed legislation seeks to repeal the existing Act and establish a more business-friendly framework for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli also introduced The Assam Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to reduce the compliance burden on commercial establishments while modernising the regulatory framework.

The Bill proposes to incorporate provisions for digital governance, self-certification, deemed registration and round-the-clock business operations, while retaining safeguards related to employee welfare, working conditions, workplace safety, overtime and weekly holidays.

The government further tabled The Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes the creation of a Single Window Task Force to coordinate and expedite proposals related to notified industrial areas.

According to Borah, the legislation also provides for a dedicated module on the state's centralised web portal for industrial area proposals and authorises the task force to engage external agencies to support its functions.

Another measure, the Assam Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend six existing state laws covering non-government educational institutions, private universities, town and country planning, fire and emergency services, land reclassification and cinema regulation.

Borah said the amendments are intended to reduce unnecessary compliance requirements, speed up approvals and clearances, and encourage institutional expansion and investment in the state.

Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog also introduced The Assam Tourism (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes changes to the existing tourism law and seeks to repeal the colonial-era Sarai Act, 1867.