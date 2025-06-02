Assam's taekwondo athletes delivered a commanding performance at the 4th National Cadet & Junior Taekwondo Championships in Dehradun, securing the best team position with an impressive 26-medal tally that included 10 gold medals across two disciplines.

The 60-member Assam contingent, representing the Taekwondo Martial Arts Sports Association of Assam (TMSAA), dominated both the Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae (forms) categories during the May 29-June 1 tournament. Their medal count consisted of four gold, three silver, and 10 bronze in Kyorugi, plus six gold, two silver, and one bronze in Poomsae.

The stellar performance has opened doors for Assam's gold medalists to participate in selection camps for India's national team. These athletes will compete for spots in four upcoming Asian championships scheduled for July 26-30 in Malaysia, including junior and cadet divisions in both Kyorugi and Poomsae categories.

Among the standout performers, Nishita Borah claimed multiple gold medals in the cadet female category, winning both individual and pair events in Poomsae. The Kyorugi division saw impressive victories from Niyar Parijat (junior girls under 52kg), Divyana Dorothi Haloi (cadet girls over 59kg), Peehu Kumari (junior girls under 63kg), and Nitesh Agarwal (junior boys under 63kg).

Team manager Biju Chaliha and coach Janmoni Gogoi led the 40-member Kyorugi squad and 29-member Poomsae team to their historic achievement. The tournament was conducted under the aegis of India Taekwondo (IT), which recently gained recognition as the National Sports Federation for Taekwondo by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This recognition came after the Indian Olympic Association de-affiliated the Taekwondo Federation of India, positioning TMSAA as the sole affiliated state association under the India Taekwondo. The new structure has already facilitated several Assam players' participation in international competitions.

TMSAA officials announced plans to provide continued support and opportunities for their medal winners, particularly focusing on zonal, national, and international tournament participation. The association aims to maintain momentum in developing young talent from Assam for global competitions.

The upcoming Asian championships in Malaysia, sanctioned by World Taekwondo and recognised by the International Olympic Committee, represent a significant opportunity for Assam's emerging athletes to compete at the continental level and potentially advance to world-stage competitions.