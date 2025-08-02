Assam: Tai Ahom delegation felicitates MLA Bhaskar Sharma for securing land rights for indigenous communities in Margherita

Representatives from key Tai Ahom organizations in Margherita met MLA Bhaskar Sharma at his residence in Segunbari on Saturday and felicitated the legislator with a traditional Assamese 'phulam gamosa' in recognition of his efforts in securing land rights for indigenous communities.

The delegation included prominent leaders such as Utpal Konwar, General Secretary of Margherita District Ahom Sabha; Loknath Mohan, President of Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, Tinsukia District Committee; Chandra Kanta Konwar, President; and Tukheswar Gogoi, General Secretary of Tirap Mouza Tai Ahom Bhumi Suraksha Samity, among others.

The representatives expressed their deep gratitude to MLA Bhaskar Sharma for his unwavering commitment, which led to a landmark decision by the Assam Cabinet on Thursday. Chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet resolved to address the long-pending land issues of the Tirap Tribal Belt and Block under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district.

With this decision, members of the Tai Ahom and other indigenous communities residing in the protected region will now be eligible to receive land pattas (ownership documents) under the protected category—ensuring long-term security and legal recognition of their ancestral land rights.

In a joint statement, the Tai Ahom community leaders also extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Cabinet Ministers, and the BJP-led coalition governments at both the state and central levels for standing firm on the promise of indigenous rights protection.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhaskar Sharma said, “It gives me immense joy that the Tai Ahom and other indigenous people in the Tirap Tribal Belt will finally receive the land rights they deserve. This is a major step toward fulfilling our government's commitment to protecting the heritage and future of our native communities.”