Two days after the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam recovered large sums of money from the tainted tax official Minakshi Kakati Kalita’s residence, a lower court in Guwahati sent the tainted official to judicial custody on May 20.

Notably, the sleuths of the anti-corruption cell arrested Kalita on May 18 after she was caught red-handed accepting bribe money from the complainant in exchange for reactivating GST online functions.

Later in the day, the cell raided her residence and seized Rs.65,37,500 in cash. Taking to Twitter, the cell informed,

“Ref: Arrest of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asstt. Commissioner of State Tax. During search, an amount of Rs. 65,37,500/-(sixty five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred) has been recovered from her house. Further search is underway.”

Also read : Guwahati: CM vigilance team recovers over Rs 65 lakh from State Tax Assistant Commissioner's residence, arrested