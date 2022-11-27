Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 27 asked the senior officials of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to take necessary steps to conduct the recruitment process in a fair and transparent manner.



He said this during a meeting with senior officials of SLRC regarding the recruitment of 3rd and 4th Grade employees.

Assam direct recruitment examinations, 2022 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 was held in the month of August and September respectively.

Over 14 lakh candidates appeared in the examination and to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, Assam police had promulgated section 144.

Mobile internet services were suspended in several districts of Assam during the examinations to ensure free and fair exams.

Prior to the examinations, Sarma took stock of the preparations for the exam via an online meeting with government officials.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam declared the Direct Recruitment Result of Grade 3 and Grade 4 on 17th October 2022.