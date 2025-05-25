Assam has achieved a major milestone in healthcare with the inauguration of the State Drugs Testing Laboratory (SDTL) in Guwahati. This is the first such facility in North East India and is being seen as a strong step towards medical self-reliance or "Atmanirbharta" in drug testing and quality control.

The new lab will play a key role in ensuring the quality and safety of medicines available in the state and the region. With a testing capacity of 3,000 samples per year in its current phase, the facility is expected to support the health sector, strengthen public safety, and help the pharmaceutical industry grow in a more regulated and quality-driven way.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ashok Singhal said, “With the State Drugs Testing Lab now operational, we can independently ensure medicine quality; strengthening public health and empowering our healthcare ecosystem under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier pointed out that this laboratory would help monitor the quality of medicines circulating in the market, ensure compliance with drug regulations, and also encourage better research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical sector. “Assam and North East now has its own Drugs Testing Lab with the opening of the State Drugs Testing Lab in Guwahati,” the Chief Minister had stated.

The project was developed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and is expected to benefit not just Assam but the entire North East region. Apart from routine drug quality testing, the lab will also offer facilities for research and development, training of professionals, regulatory compliance and legal support in matters involving substandard or counterfeit medicines.

The lab's presence will help in cracking down on the sale of fake or poor-quality medicines and make sure that drugs being sold in the market meet the required safety and quality standards. It will also support enforcement of laws and provide scientific backing in legal cases where medicine quality is questioned.

In addition to its technical functions, the lab will serve as a training ground for future drug analysts, quality control experts, and pharmaceutical researchers. This will encourage a new generation of professionals in drug testing and public health regulation from the region.