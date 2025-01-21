Ahead of the 76th Republic Day, Tamulpur witnessed the inauguration of a handmade Khadi National Flag sale counter near Tamulpur Higher Secondary School.

Organized by the District Administration in collaboration with Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdan Sangha, Kumarikata, the initiative aims to promote the craftsmanship of local artisans and make Khadi flags accessible across rural areas.

The inauguration, led by District Commissioner Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, saw attendance from Superintendent of Police Shri Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Additional District Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and other dignitaries, including members of the Tamulpur Municipal Board and Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya.



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In his address, Shri Chakravarty emphasized the dual purpose of the initiative: popularizing locally crafted Khadi flags and fostering patriotism, especially among the youth.

A mobile sale van, flagged off by the Superintendent of Police and the Municipal Board Chairman, will visit Tamulpur and Goreswar, ensuring that even remote communities can participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

The Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdan Sangha, established in 1971 and supported by KVIC, has been a beacon for Khadi and village industries. Through its Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya in Kumarikata, it offers training in spinning, weaving, and design, benefiting youth across the Northeast.

The initiative, blending patriotic pride with the promotion of rural craftsmanship, is set to inspire communities while celebrating the spirit of Republic Day.