The Tamulpur district administration has reviewed preparations for Khel Maharan 3.0, with Additional District Commissioner Hemashree Khanikar urging officials to complete player registrations by October 31.

At a meeting held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Monday, officials reviewed registration figures, school participation, the schedule of competitions and coordination among the departments concerned.

Around 67,000 players have registered for the third edition of Khel Maharan in Tamulpur district so far, compared with 1.27 lakh registrations in the previous edition, Khanikar said. She urged officials and staff to take proactive measures to increase participation before the deadline.

More than 1,200 schools in the district are expected to participate in this edition. The administration stressed the need to ensure that more eligible players get the opportunity to take part in the initiative, which aims to identify and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level.

Khel Maharan 3.0 will begin on November 7, 2026, and conclude on February 10, 2027. The competitions will cover eight disciplines: athletics, yoga, chess, volleyball, football, boxing, aquathon and swimming.

Five of the eight competition categories will be held at the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC), Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), district, zonal and state levels, while the remaining three will begin directly at the district level.

Winners at the state level will receive an annual scholarship of ₹24,000, aimed at encouraging talented players to pursue sports and support their future sporting endeavours.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bidisha Bora, representatives of sports associations, schoolteachers, chairpersons of Territorial Level Coordination Committees (TLCCs), and officials and staff from the departments concerned.

The information was shared with the media by Tamulpur Information and Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah.