The newly elected members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) were formally sworn in today at the council’s secretariat in Dudhnoi. The event was graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

Tankeshwar Rabha was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) for a third consecutive term, reaffirming his leadership within the council. Sonaram Rabha and Alka Rabha also took their oaths as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively. The remaining 33 council members were administered the oath in a collective ceremony attended by senior political leaders and administrative officials.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma lauded the high voter turnout in the April 2 RHAC elections, with 70% participation in Goalpara and 67.55% in Kamrup, acknowledging the robust engagement of all communities, particularly the Rabha population.

Highlighting the future roadmap for the RHAC, the Chief Minister announced plans for a tripartite dialogue involving the Assam Government, RHAC, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah before August 15, aiming to discuss the possibility of granting constitutional status to the council. He emphasized that this initiative seeks a permanent resolution to the long-standing concerns of the Rabha community.

Additionally, Sarma revealed that a Rabha Development Council would be established by mid-August for Rabha people living outside the council's jurisdiction. As a cultural landmark, the Chief Minister also announced the construction of a 100-foot statue of legendary Rabha figure Raja Dadan within the RHAC Secretariat premises.

Due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the panchayat elections, no new developmental schemes or financial announcements were made. However, Dr. Sarma assured that post-elections, dedicated fund allocations would be made for all 36 RHAC constituencies to boost regional development.

The event saw the presence of several prominent leaders, including Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Ministers Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Malla Baruah, Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Goalpara DC Khanindra Choudhury, and RHAC Principal Secretary Pranjal Choudhury. Community leaders from various Rabha organizations also participated in the proceedings.

Election results overview:

The April 2 elections resulted in a sweeping win for the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee and its allies, securing 33 out of 36 seats. The Congress won one seat, while two independent candidates were also elected.

Goalpara District (20 Seats):

Major winners include Tonkeshwar Rabha, Anadi Sarkar, Phanindra Rabha, Prabodh Kalita, and others from the Joint Platform.

BJP candidates Bhairav Kachari, Suchitra Nath, and Premajyuli Rabha also secured wins.

Parama Rabha (Congress) and Modit Rabha (Independent) won in their respective constituencies.

Kamrup District (16 Seats):

The Joint Struggle Committee claimed most seats, including Sonaram Rabha, Jyotish Chandra Rabha, Romakanta Rabha, Minati Boro, and Ashok Kumar Rabha.

BJP candidates Ajit Rabha, Meghali Rabha, and Kamaleswar Rabha emerged victorious.

Relinna J. Sangma won as an Independent from Luki.