Tarabari Police have launched a crackdown on gambling activities during the Diwali festivities, seizing equipment used for the traditional Jandi-Munda gambling game from multiple locations.

According to a report, police recovered the gambling materials from several places, including Bahari and Chenga, as part of the enforcement drive.

The operation is aimed at curbing gambling activities during the festive season. Further details regarding arrests or additional seizures are awaited.