Assam: Tarabari Police launch crackdown on gambling ahead of Diwali, seize Jandi-Munda equipment
Tarabari Police seized Jandi-Munda gambling equipment from locations including Bahari and Chenga. The festive enforcement drive aims to curb gambling during Diwali.
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Story highlights
- Materials were recovered from several locations during the festive enforcement drive
- Bahari and Chenga were among the places covered by police
- The operation seeks to curb illegal betting during seasonal celebrations
Tarabari Police have launched a crackdown on gambling activities during the Diwali festivities, seizing equipment used for the traditional Jandi-Munda gambling game from multiple locations.
According to a report, police recovered the gambling materials from several places, including Bahari and Chenga, as part of the enforcement drive.
The operation is aimed at curbing gambling activities during the festive season. Further details regarding arrests or additional seizures are awaited.
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