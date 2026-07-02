Assam targets 1 crore saplings by August 14 with 10 lakh students to join plantation drive

The Assam Forest Department will launch a statewide plantation campaign ahead of Independence Day, aiming to plant one crore saplings across the state by August 14 with the participation of around 10 lakh students from Class IX onwards.

Announcing the initiative during a Van Mahotsav programme at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon on July 2, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the department wants to make students active participants in the drive.

"We want to involve our students in this mega plantation drive," the minister said. As part of the registration process, students will be required to provide the name of one Job Card holder under the VB-G RAM-G Scheme. "We have targeted to plant 1 crore saplings," he added.

Mallabaruah said the department plans to revise the schedule of the annual plantation campaign from next year, advancing it to April with a stronger focus on native fruit-bearing species.

"From next year, we have planned to start this drive in April. We have planned to plant 1 crore saplings of indigenous fruits next year," he said.

The minister also announced a pilot project to introduce aerial seeding in Assam's Char-Chapori riverine areas as part of the state's conservation efforts.

"This year, the state forest department is also planning to do aerial seeding in the Char-Chapori areas of the state as a pilot project. If it becomes a success, then we will expand this to more areas," he said.

Speaking on his role as Finance Minister, Mallabaruah said the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly would mark his first state budget and assured that it would be "people-friendly".

Responding to questions on demographic changes and government action against encroachments, the minister said the eviction campaign would continue.

"Our government will continue the eviction drive, and our government is committed to protecting our indigenous people," he said. He added that illegal encroachments and demographic changes, particularly involving the "Miya Muslim community", remain concerns for the government.