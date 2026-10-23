Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted three key initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural credit, improving infrastructure and expanding financial opportunities for farmers across the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the initiatives are part of the government’s vision to build a more prosperous and self-reliant Assam by improving access to finance and supporting farmers.

Under the loan resolution framework, the state has set a target of covering 3.49 lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts to help eligible farmers resolve overdue loans and regain access to institutional credit. The loan resolution costs are to be shared by the government, farmers and banks.

The state has also set a target of Rs 2,050 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The initiative includes government support for farmers’ initial contribution, loans of up to Rs 22 crore for eligible projects and lower interest rates for up to seven years, subject to scheme guidelines.

According to the information shared by the Chief Minister, loans worth Rs 1,741.15 crore have been covered under the loan resolution framework.

A third initiative involves a collaboration between PepsiCo and a bank to improve access to finance for potato farmers. The partnership is intended to provide credit for cultivation expenses and access to quality agricultural inputs, supporting productivity and stronger links between farming and markets.

The three initiatives focus on improving credit access, strengthening agricultural infrastructure and creating better opportunities for farmers in Assam.