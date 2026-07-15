Assam targets 8,457 MW power generation, 1 lakh jobs in satellite towns: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 announced a series of major infrastructure, healthcare and employment initiatives while replying to the discussion on the state Budget during the eighth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister announced that a medical college will be established in Mankachar within the next five years, aiming to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in western Assam and improve access to quality medical education and healthcare services.

He also said the government plans to create employment opportunities for around one lakh youths through the development of satellite cities, which are expected to emerge as new centres for economic growth and urban expansion.

Highlighting the state's energy ambitions, Sarma said Assam has set a target of generating 8,457 MW of electricity, a significant jump from the 450 MW generated earlier. He said the enhanced power generation capacity would support industrial growth and meet the state's rising energy demand.

The Chief Minister further announced that the government plans to invest nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years to strengthen Assam's transport infrastructure. The investment will focus on expanding railway networks, road connectivity and aviation infrastructure, with the objective of accelerating economic development and improving connectivity across the state.

The announcements formed part of the government's long-term development roadmap presented during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.