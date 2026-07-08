Assam targets completion of two lakh PMAY-G houses in next 100 days: Minister Atul Bora

The Assam government has set a target of completing two lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) within the next 100 days, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly on July 8.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain, Bora said around 22 lakh houses have been built across the state under the rural housing scheme since 2016.

"In the next 100 days, our target is to complete two lakh new houses and hand them over to the people," the minister said.

Hussain also alleged irregularities in the geo-tagging of houses under the scheme and sought an investigation into the matter.

Addressing the concern, Bora said the department would examine the allegations. He added that geo-tagging has already been completed for 20.99 lakh houses across the state.

The minister further informed the House that a survey covering 34,99,144 houses was conducted during 2025-26. According to him, the list of eligible beneficiaries is currently being prepared in line with the PMAY-G guidelines for implementation.