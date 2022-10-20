Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of 5 resolves (PanchPran) for Amrit Kaal and in continuation of the celebration of Azadi ka AmritMahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is undertaking “Clean India 2.0” with the objective to organize cleaning of public places and households across all districts of the country from Ist October to 31st October 2022.

In Assam, Clean India Campaign 2.0 is being undertaken in all districts covering 213 blocks across the state.

This year Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Assam has targeted to collect and dispose of around 4,15,400 kgs of Waste (Plastic, e-waste and other waste) with the support of 2,13,000 volunteers and around 14,600 youth clubs affiliated with NYKS Assam.

So far NYKS, Assam has collected 2,20,948 Kg and disposed of 2,20,399 Kg waste and has also conducted the campaign at Tourist Places, educational institutes, Bus Stand/railway stations and the vicinity, National Highways, historical and Heritage buildings, religious places and surroundings, Hospitals and Water Resource etc.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag launched Clean India 2.0 with an aim to clean waste, mainly single-use plastic and create awareness. The programme is being organized in all the villages across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme affiliated Institutions.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India launched the month-long nationwide campaign with an aim to involve all segments of society, Government and Non-Government Organizations/Civil Society organizations to instil awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste-free.

After the success of last year’s Clean India drive, this year 1 crore kg waste (Plastic, e-waste and other waste) will be collected and disposed off with the support and voluntary participation of citizens.