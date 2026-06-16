Assam targets energy surplus status; CM unveils major power sector reforms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a series of major reforms aimed at transforming the state from an energy-dependent region into an energy-surplus state.

Sharing details after chairing a high-level review meeting with stakeholders from the power sector, the Chief Minister said the government is working on an ambitious roadmap to ensure reliable and affordable electricity supply, strengthen utility companies, and accelerate the transition towards clean energy.

Among the key decisions taken, the state plans to list power utilities Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) and Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (AGCL) on the stock exchange to enable them to access capital markets and raise resources for future growth.

The government has also set a target to reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses from the current 13 per cent to 8 per cent over the next few years. The Chief Minister reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against power theft and stressed the need for strict enforcement measures.

To strengthen energy security, the state will explore expanding its Pump Storage Project capacity to help balance the power grid and improve reliability. The government has also decided to expedite all ongoing power projects and examine the feasibility of establishing small hydroelectric projects across Assam.

The initiatives form part of the state's broader strategy to build a robust, efficient, and sustainable power sector capable of meeting future energy demands while promoting clean energy generation.