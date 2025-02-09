Assam is making a strong push for investments in the green energy sector ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, set to take place on February 25-26. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state’s ambitions in renewable energy, emphasising opportunities in floating solar projects, bio-CNG, green hydrogen, and ATJ fuel.

With a goal of achieving 3,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030, the Assam government is rolling out investor-friendly policies to attract major industry players. To strengthen participation at the summit, Sarma recently met top industrialists, including JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Welspun World Chairman BK Goenka, and Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia, during his visit to Mumbai.

Discussions with Jindal focused on infrastructure and energy collaborations, with Sarma outlining Assam’s efforts to create a conducive investment ecosystem. He also detailed the recently approved Assam Startup and Innovation Policy, which aims to support 5,000 startups and generate one lakh jobs in the next five years.

During talks with Welspun World, the Chief Minister explored potential investments in textiles, energy, water treatment, and infrastructure. He assured Goenka that Assam offers an enabling environment for businesses looking to expand. Similarly, in his meeting with Ruia, Sarma discussed manufacturing electric trucks in Assam and renewable energy initiatives, extending an invitation to the Essar Group for the summit.

Advantage Assam 2.0 is expected to be a significant platform for business expansion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest on February 25. The event aims to position Assam as a key player in India’s green energy future and infrastructure growth.