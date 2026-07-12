Assam targets next academic session launch of Dhemaji Medical College, Minister Ranoj Pegu reviews construction progress

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 12 visited the construction site of the upcoming Dhemaji Medical College to review the progress of the project and assess the pace and quality of ongoing work.

During the inspection, the minister discussed measures to ensure the timely completion of the medical college, reiterating the Assam Government's commitment to commissioning the institution from the next academic session.

Pegu directed all executing agencies to expedite the remaining construction while maintaining the highest standards of quality, emphasizing the importance of completing the project within the stipulated timeline.

The visit was attended by the newly appointed Principal of Dhemaji Medical College, Prof. (Dr.) Shyamanta Barua, Additional Director of Medical Education Dr. Pran Protim Saikia, and representatives from the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), Guwahati.

The proposed medical college is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure and medical education in Dhemaji district and the surrounding regions of Assam.