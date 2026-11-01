Assam targets procurement of 8.49 lakh MT of paddy at ₹2,441 per quintal in 2026-27
The Assam government will procure 8.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at ₹2,441 per quintal in 2026-27. The drive seeks to secure fair returns for farmers and strengthen the state's agricultural sector.
- Procurement will run from November 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027
- Farmers must register with designated state procurement agencies before supplying paddy
- Supplied paddy must be clean, dry and within prescribed moisture limits
The Assam government has set a target to procure 8.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,441 per quintal during the 2026-27 procurement season, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on November 1.
The procurement drive will run from November 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027, through 181 centres across the state, according to a post shared by the CMO on social media.
The CMO said the initiative aims to ensure fair returns for farmers and strengthen Assam’s agricultural sector.
Farmers will be required to register with the state procurement agencies to supply their paddy. The CMO also stated that the paddy must be clean and dry, with a moisture content of 17 per cent.
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