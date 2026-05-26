Assam targets Rs 450 tea worker wage, seeks stronger global tea push
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam aims to raise tea garden workers' wages to Rs 450 during the government's tenure. He said the target would depend on stronger industry growth, modernisation and wider stakeholder support.
- Sarma spoke on the third day of the Assam Assembly session
- He said tea garden wages have already risen to nearly Rs 300
- The chief minister said wider stakeholder support is needed to meet targets
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 said the state government aimed to raise the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 450 during its tenure, while calling for collective efforts to strengthen Assam’s tea industry and expand its presence in the global market.
Speaking during the third day of the Assam Assembly session, Sarma said tea workers’ wages had already increased significantly under the present government.
“For the first time, we have raised the wages of tea garden workers to nearly Rs 300,” the chief minister said, adding that the government now carried the responsibility of taking it further to Rs 450.
He, however, said achieving the target would require cooperation from all stakeholders and stronger growth in Assam’s tea economy. “Collective efforts will be needed so that Assam’s tea industry can capture the global market,” Sarma said.
The chief minister stressed that the next five years would be crucial for Assam’s economic transformation and said the state needed to focus on modernising key sectors linked to rural livelihoods and employment.
“We will have to modernise and strengthen Assam’s tea sector, agriculture sector, and cottage industries,” he said.
Sarma said the government intended to dedicate the coming years to Assam’s development by improving productivity, expanding economic opportunities and creating sustainable income sources for workers and rural communities.
The remarks come amid continued demands from tea garden workers’ unions for higher wages and better welfare measures across Assam’s tea estates, one of the state’s largest sources of employment.
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