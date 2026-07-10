Assam targets self-reliance in fish, eggs, milk and meat; Rs 500-crore dairy mission announced

The Assam government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to make the state self-reliant in the production of fish, eggs, milk and meat, while also strengthening the export potential of premium agricultural products.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government would significantly expand investments in the fisheries, dairy and livestock sectors to boost rural incomes and reduce dependence on imports.

The minister said fish production in Assam has increased by 33 per cent over the past five years, and the government now aims to raise annual output to 10 lakh metric tonnes by 2030-31, positioning Assam as the fisheries hub of Northeast India.

Egg production has also witnessed substantial growth, increasing by more than 51 per cent. The government has now set a target of producing 60 lakh eggs per day, with the objective of achieving complete self-reliance in egg production.

To accelerate dairy development, the government announced a ₹500-crore Dairy Expansion Mission, aimed at increasing daily milk production to 57 lakh litres. Milk production in the state has already grown by over 28 per cent in the last five years.

The budget also highlighted progress in meat production, which has risen by nearly 28 per cent. The government plans to further strengthen poultry and piggery through improved breeding programmes, modern veterinary services and enhanced support for farmers to achieve self-sufficiency in meat production.

Beyond livestock, the government announced measures to promote Assam's premium agricultural products in international markets. Finance Minister Baruah said the state would focus on strengthening the value chain for export-oriented crops such as Tezpur litchi, Assam lemon, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, Joha rice and red rice.

Assam currently has 45 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products, and the government will pursue GI recognition for more products to enhance authenticity and improve global market access.

The government also plans to bring an additional 12,000 hectares under organic certification, targeting high-value international markets. To improve farmers' earnings, it will promote value addition through processing infrastructure, including drying and dehydration units, pack houses and aggregation centres.

The announcements form part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen agriculture, livestock and allied sectors while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and enhancing Assam's agri-export potential.