Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has outlined the state’s roadmap to achieve a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD $143 billion by 2030.

Addressing over 80 business leaders in a recent interaction, the Chief Minister emphasized Assam’s potential to emerge as a key economic powerhouse in India.

Assam made headlines in 2024 by securing private investments worth USD $4 billion, the highest ever in the state’s history.

This milestone underscores the state’s growing appeal as a destination for both domestic and international investors.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s USD $12 billion infrastructure investment plan as a cornerstone of its economic strategy.

The comprehensive plan encompasses the development of transport networks, industrial corridors, energy projects, and urban infrastructure. These initiatives aim to boost connectivity and create an investor-friendly environment to attract global firms.



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The government’s strategic focus on economic development is supported by various policy reforms and initiatives designed to enhance the ease of doing business. The state’s burgeoning industrial base, coupled with its rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and strategic location, are key factors in its drive to become a major economic hub.

“Assam is set to be India’s next economic powerhouse. Our USD $12 billion infrastructure investment plan presents a huge opportunity for global firms,” said Chief Minister Sarma.

He invited international businesses to partner with Assam in its journey of transformation, assuring them of a conducive environment for growth.

With its ambitious goals and a clear roadmap, Assam is poised to unlock its vast economic potential. The state’s commitment to infrastructure development and attracting investments signals a new era of growth and prosperity, making it a pivotal player in India’s economic landscape.