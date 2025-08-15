Assam targets zero child marriage by 2026, boasts sharp crime drop: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state is on track to completely eradicate child marriage by 2026.

Hoisting the Tricolour, Sarma said the overall law and order situation in Assam has improved in recent years, with a sharp decline in all forms of crime.

“Because of our operations against child marriage, we registered more than 6,500 cases and chargesheets have been filed in 95% of the cases. We are on the way to declare Assam free from child marriage by 2026,” he said.

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that since 2021, more than 11,000 militants have been rehabilitated and integrated into the mainstream.

“Ending four decades of a terror-filled atmosphere, almost all major extremist groups have left insurgency and returned to the mainstream. As per peace agreements with ULFA, Adivasi, and Dimasa militant groups, the Union Government recently sanctioned infrastructure support worth Rs 4,000 crore,” he added.

Sarma highlighted that FIR registrations dropped from 1.21 lakh in 2020 to 50,000 in 2024. The crime rate decreased from 349 to 139 per 1,00,000 population, pending cases fell from 1.55 lakh to below 14,000, chargesheet rates rose from 47.8 per cent to 66.7 per cent, and conviction rates improved from 5.5% to 22.9 per cent.

Crimes against women fell drastically—from 26,352 in 2020 to 5,555 in 2024.

The CM also attacked the Congress over rhino poaching during its rule, claiming that under the BJP government, poaching of the one-horned rhino has dropped to zero.

“Time has changed. During Congress’ tenure, it was the same forest department officials, police, and guards. Back then, there were unabated rhino killings. Today, no rhino is killed. That means when the nation takes a pledge, changes take place,” he said.

On employment, Sarma alleged that Congress-era recruitment was plagued by corruption and nepotism.

“The government jobs were auctioned. Dreams of youths were murdered. But in the last four years, 1,21,240 youths were recruited by ending old corrupt practices. Currently, there are about 4 lakh government staff,” he said.

Speaking on the economy, the CM noted that Assam’s GSDP grew 113 per cent, rising from Rs 3.4 lakh crore in 2020–21 to Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2025–26.