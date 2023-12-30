In a major recruitment drive in Assam, the Tata Electronics is all set to hold a recruitment drive in the state with the purpose of hiring a total of 1000 female candidates.

The news was announced today by Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on social media. Taking to social media platform, the minister stated, "Proud to announce that after our first recruitment drive where we selected 541 female candidates, we are going to hold another recruitment drive."

It was stated that the recruitment drive in the state by Tata Electronics would be held via the aegis of the Assam Skill Development Mission.

The recruitment tests would be held from January 3, 2024 till January 8, across eight districts of Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Udalguri, Baksa, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and East & West Karbi Anglong.

Proud to announce that after our first recruitment drive where we selected 541 female candidates, we are going to hold another recruitment drive.



TATA Electronics, through @asdm_social, will conduct a recruitment test from January 3 to 8, 2024 across 8 districts in the state to… pic.twitter.com/ZJF89vwD9r — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) December 30, 2023

The 1000 female technicians would be recruited for Final Assembly Testing and Packaging (FATP) facility at Narasapur near Bengaluru in Karnataka, by Tata Electronics.

It was also mentioned that for the successful candidates their stay in Narasapur would include free food, accomodation and transport. They would also be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 per month.