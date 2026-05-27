Assam tea brews new success as Deckiajuli tea fetches record Rs 800/kg at Guwahati Auction Centre

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 highlighted a major achievement for the state’s tea industry, stating that Assam Tea is “brewing new records for the world” as demand and global recognition for the iconic beverage continue to grow.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said Deckiajuli Tea created a new record at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre by fetching a price of Rs 800 per kilogram, reflecting the rising premium value and growing international demand for Assam Tea.

Emphasising the state government’s commitment to the sector, Sarma said sustained policy support and focused initiatives are being undertaken to strengthen Assam’s tea industry, which is completing nearly 200 years of legacy and remains one of the state’s most iconic economic sectors.

The development is being seen as a significant milestone for Assam’s tea industry, reinforcing the global appeal and market strength of Assam Tea.