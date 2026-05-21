Assam tea drives India’s export surge as tea shipments rise 93% to Rs 8,719 crore

India’s tea exports recorded a sharp 93 per cent rise, reaching Rs 8,719 crore in FY 2025–26 compared to Rs 4,509 crore in 2013–14, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Marking International Tea Day on May 21, Goyal highlighted the growing global demand for Indian tea and showcased the country’s diverse tea-producing regions through a series of posts on social media platform X.

“Tea is an emotion. Across India, tea is more than just a beverage — it is a part of everyday life, conversations and traditions,” the minister stated.

He also underlined how India’s tea varieties are shaped by their regional identity, flavour, aroma and legacy, helping strengthen the country’s position in international markets.

Among the most recognised varieties, Darjeeling Tea continues to enjoy global popularity for its delicate muscatel flavour and fine aroma, while Assam Tea remains known for its strong, full-bodied and malty character.

The minister further noted that Indian tea exports have benefited from improved quality standards and promotional efforts by the Tea Board India.

Apart from traditional tea-growing regions such as Assam, Darjeeling and Nilgiris, cultivation has also expanded across northeastern and other states including Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Goyal said Indian tea continues to strengthen its global footprint through its rich heritage, region-specific flavours and expanding international recognition.