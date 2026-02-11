Assam tea exports rise by 40 million kg after 25 years; production up by 50 million kg, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11 said that tea exports from Assam have increased by 40 million kilograms after a gap of 25 years, marking a significant milestone for the state’s flagship industry.

Addressing reporters, Sarma said Assam’s overall tea production has improved by 50 million kilograms, with nearly 50 per cent of the output comprising orthodox tea — a segment that commands premium value in international markets.

In contrast, tea production in South India has declined by 10 million kilograms during the same period, he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "In the year 2025-26, tea export from Assam has increased by 40 million kg. For the first time, we have seen a strong export after 25 years. We have exported 40 million kg more. In Southern India, it has decreased by 10 million kg. Tea sale has increased by 19 million kg. In the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the sale of orthodox tea has increased by 100 per cent; earlier, it was 4.19 million kg, and this time, 9.15 million kg of orthodox tea was sold in the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. After the trade agreement with the EU, UK and US, I am very confident that the golden era of Assam tea will come. Finally, we have reached a position where we have seen a rising export, orthodox tea production, and Assam is regaining the global leadership in tea. Yesterday I sat with the tea association, and we have decided to increase the subsidy per kg orthodox tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15, so that next year we see more exports. This has been done to take advantage of the free trade agreement which we have signed with the United Kingdom and the European Union, and also to take advantage of the India-US tariff agreement... This has been done to take advantage of the free trade agreement, which we have signed with the United Kingdom and the European Union, and also to take advantage of the India-US tariff agreement..."

The Chief Minister further stated that total tea sales from Assam have increased by 19 million kilograms, reflecting stronger demand and improved market performance.

Highlighting the revival of the tea sector, Sarma said the surge in exports and production indicates renewed global confidence in Assam tea, particularly orthodox varieties, which have seen growing traction in overseas markets.

He described the growth as a major boost to the state’s economy, noting that the tea industry remains one of Assam’s largest employers and a critical contributor to rural livelihoods.