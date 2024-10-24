In Tinsukia district, another abduction case has been reported from a tea factory located in Jagun.

An employee, identified as Gautam Basumatary, was abducted by an armed gang during the night.

It is suspected that Ulfa (I), the banned outfit, may be involved in the incident.

The tea factory is owned by Radha Chetia, a well-known businessman in Jagun.

In response to the abduction, police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to locate the abducted employee and apprehend those responsible.



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