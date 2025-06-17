In a bid to accelerate the rollout of the Assam government’s flagship welfare initiative “Mukhyamantrir Eti Kali Duti Paat,” a coordination meeting was held today at the office of the Tamulpur Deputy Commissioner. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, focused on finalizing modalities for disbursing financial assistance to tea garden workers employed in Menaka and Nagrijuli tea estates.

Under this scheme, each eligible tea garden worker will receive a direct financial aid of ₹5,000. The first step of implementation involves the verification of three essential eligibility parameters — confirming whether the beneficiary is a permanent resident of Assam, currently employed in either of the two identified tea estates, and has a bank account linked with Aadhaar.

Deputy Commissioner Chakravarty directed all concerned departments to expedite the verification process. Following successful verification, workers will be issued forms for submission. These will be digitally uploaded, paving the way for the direct transfer of ₹5,000 into the bank accounts of verified beneficiaries.

According to official estimates, more than 2,100 workers are employed across Menaka and Nagrijuli tea estates. The meeting saw participation from Additional Commissioner Dr. Dipankar Nath, Assistant Commissioner Kabita Phangcho, Labour Inspector of Kokrajhar Navjeevan Basumatary, estate managers of both gardens, and other key administrative personnel.

The proceedings of the meeting and implementation details were officially shared through a press release by Sub-Divisional Public Relations Officer (SDPRO) Bijoy Bezbaruah.