In what can be called as Bollywood film “Nayak” re-run, a 10th standard student from Deoriting Tea Estate got this golden opportunity to take over as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sivasagar district for a day.

Son of a tea garden worker from Deoriting tea estate in Sivasagar, Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, a student of Bakta Barbam Higher Secondary School got a brush with bureaucratic duties when he symbolically took over the position of the head of the administration on July 31.

Bhagyadeep availed this benefit through Assam Government’s innovative scheme AAROHAN.

Assam Cabinet had approved the AAROHAN scheme last year to provide guidance to 8750 students of class IX with innate talents for four years up to class XII. These students from various government and provincialised schools will be then mentored by select persons.

AAROHAN is one such initiative aimed at improving the quality of Secondary Education and identify talented students from the remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career.

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