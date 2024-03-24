Assam Jatiyo Chah Shakti has strongly criticized the BJP-led government at both union and state levels for disregarding the historic Assam Accord.

Suresh Bhowmij, the president of the Jatiyo Chah Shakti central committee, campaigned for Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a candidate from the united opposition forum 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha HPC, in the 83rd Margherita Constituency on Sunday.

Bhowmij recalled Narendra Modi's 2014 promise of granting ST status to all Adivasi/Tea Tribe community members in Assam within 60 days of the BJP coming to power. However, even after 10 years of BJP rule, this promise remains unfulfilled.

Bhowmij also criticized the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which led to the deaths of five young people in Assam during Sarbananda Sonowal's tenure as chief minister.

Additionally, he cited the sale of many tea estates in Assam to corporations at low prices, the lack of land pattas for the Adivasi/Tea Tribes, and the absence of hospitals as evidence of the BJP's neglect and exploitation of the Adivasi/Tea Tribes community for votes.