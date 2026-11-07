Preparations are in full swing across Guwahati for Diwali and Kali Puja, with puja committees putting together elaborate pandals showcasing Assam's cultural heritage and traditions.

One of the major attractions this year is the pandal designed by Vivekananda Sporting Club at Colony Bazar in Kalapahar. Themed "Colour of Soil – Tea, Bamboo and Rang Ghar", the pandal celebrates 200 years of Assam tea while highlighting the state's historical and cultural identity.

The installation also features representations of the historic Rang Ghar, built during the Ahom era, and Assam's iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

Sashanka Chakraborty, an official of the club, said around 1,500 bamboo poles had been used to construct the pandal. The club is celebrating its 62nd year of Kali Puja festivities.

"Assam tea has completed 200 years, and we have chosen the Assam Tea theme for our puja pandal," Chakraborty said, adding that the structure also showcases the Rang Ghar and the one-horned rhino.

He claimed that the club's celebration was the biggest Kali Puja in the Northeast, attracting thousands of devotees every year.

Across Guwahati, artisans and organisers are giving final touches to pandals featuring vibrant lighting, intricate bamboo craftsmanship and representations of indigenous heritage as the city prepares for the festival.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, commemorates the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Rama's victory over Ravana. The five-day festivities begin with Dhanteras, a day traditionally associated with purchasing gold, silver, vehicles, utensils and other items believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

