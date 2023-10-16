The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, struck a decisive blow against corruption on October 16, apprehending a tea shop owner and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), both embroiled in separate bribery scandals. In an operation, these culprits were caught red-handed.



Phanindra Das, a tea shop owner in Boko PS, Dist. Kamrup, found himself in a web of corruption when he was trapped in a sting operation. Acting in conspiracy with ASI(UB) Mukut Ali, who is in charge of Jambari OP, Dist. Kamrup, Phanindra Das was apprehended after accepting a bribe. Their illicit deal aimed to manipulate the case diary before sending it to the court. ASI(UB) Mukut Ali was also arrested for demanding and accepting bribes through this middleman.

On October 12, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption received a complaint through the Karbi Anglong district. Sub Inspector of Police (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of Dokmoka Police Station, was accused of demanding a substantial bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a truck owner, with the intention of allowing disturbance-free movement of his trucks carrying iron rods and cement through Dokmoka P.S area.

Refusing to succumb to this corrupt demand, the complainant sought justice from the Directorate. In response, a planned trap operation was carried out on October 12, 2023, within the precincts of the Dokmoka Police Station. Sub Inspector (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi was caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 4,000, a fraction of the initially demanded bribe, in the presence of independent witnesses.

The tainted bribe money was seized. The Directorate's team further executed a search at the official residence of Sub Inspector Mudoi within the Police Station premises, uncovering a substantial amount of Rs. 17,74,500 in cash. The money was seized, and in light of the substantial evidence against him, the corrupt officer was arrested by the vigilant team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.