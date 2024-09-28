In Tinsukia district's Kardaiguri area, the financial distress of small tea growers has reached an alarming level. Despite persistent efforts, 280 families across 16 villages are still waiting for their rightful dues, plunging the local community into economic uncertainty.



The situation stems from the actions of Manas Buragohain, the owner of the Reduction Factory in Dhala, who allegedly embezzled a staggering ₹2.14 crore from these small-scale farmers.

Since 2019, Buragohain has failed to compensate these growers for the raw tea leaves they have been supplying to his factory, leaving many families in financial desperation. For nearly five years, these small farmers have been deprived of their rightful earnings, pushing them to the brink of despair.

Adding to their woes, businessman Mohan Sonowal has been accused of selling off the tea without clearing the payments owed to the farmers. The affected growers allege that Sonowal is using his connections and political influence to sidestep accountability, even going so far as to exploit his association with Assam’s chief minister to escape legal scrutiny.

As frustration mounts, the small tea growers are left in limbo, demanding justice and immediate payment for their hard-earned produce.

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