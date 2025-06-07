Assam Cabinet Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, paid homage to the martyrs of the tea tribe community on the occasion of the 37th Shaheed Divas, observed at Trimurti Bhawan, Sonitpur, on Friday. The event was organised by the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA) to honour those who sacrificed their lives in the fight for justice and dignity.

Describing the day as solemn and emotionally resonant, Minister Singhal emphasized the significance of remembering the legacy of the community's struggles. “Shaheed Divas reminds us of the sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of Assam’s tea gardens. We must honour them by continuing to work for the rights and upliftment of this community,” he said in his address.

The annual observance brings together students, leaders, and members of the tea tribe community from across the state. The event serves both as a tribute and a platform to advocate for continued progress in the socio-economic conditions of tea garden workers.

The tea tribe community, numbering over seven million, has historically faced challenges such as low wages, poor education access, inadequate healthcare, and lack of land rights. AATSA, formerly known as ATTSA, has long been at the forefront of raising these issues, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, better wages, quality education, healthcare facilities, and land security.

Minister Singhal reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving the lives of tea garden workers and their families. “We are continuously working on welfare schemes focused on health, education, and employment in tea garden areas. The state remains committed to their development,” he added.

AATSA’s leadership, along with activists and students, also used the occasion to renew their demands and urged the government to expedite long-pending promises. They emphasized the urgency of policy interventions that can uplift the community from decades of marginalization.

The 37th Shaheed Divas thus not only commemorated the past but also reignited a call for actionable change to secure a better future for Assam’s tea tribes.