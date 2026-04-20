Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) demands release of retired staff, jobs for youth in Margherita

The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Margherita branch committee on April 20, submitted a memorandum to the advisor of McLeod Russel India Ltd, demanding the immediate release of retired voucher-based staff and creation of employment opportunities for educated Tea Tribe youth in the Margherita co-district.



ATTSA Margherita branch president Ananta Ghatowar and secretary Manoj Tanti said that many educated youths from the Tea Tribe community are currently working in tea estates on a voucher basis and continue in service even after reaching retirement age.



They alleged that the continuation of such retired personnel is hampering fresh recruitment and depriving eligible educated youths of employment opportunities in tea gardens of the region.



“We demand that all retired voucher staff in tea estates under the Margherita branch be released within this month so that recruitment of new educated youths can begin without delay,” Ghatowar said.



The student body warned that failure to address the issue may lead to a large-scale protest and agitation in support of unemployed Tea Tribe youth in Margherita.



ATTSA said it is seeking urgent intervention to ensure fair employment practices and opportunities for the younger generation in the tea garden sector.