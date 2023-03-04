An irate elephant on March 3, attacked a tea worker in Assam's Nagaon district, killing one while injuring at least four others.

The incident was reported from the Kaliabor Hatigaon tea estate.

The tea estate, where workers were taking a break from a long day's work, is said to have been terrorized by the tusker, according to sources.

Laxman Minj, one of the workers, passed away during the ordeal, and four others were injured.

Prakash Ekka, Pratap Ekka, Dhiraj Tirki, and Shani Kerketa were identified as the injured, and they were all admitted to a hospital for immediate treatment.

After some time had passed, officials from the forest arrived to assess the situation.

Sources informed that it is possible that the wild elephant entered the tea estate in search of food.

Conflicts between humans and animals are becoming increasingly common in various regions of Assam. A man was recently killed when a wild elephant trampled on him at Cotton Mill in Sonitpur's Chariduar Village in Balipara.

The harrowing incident occurred when the deceased went to feed the elephant bananas.

Notably, a network of local communities known as the Elephant Conservation Network (ECN) has been established in several conflict hotspots throughout Assam in an effort to lessen the widespread spike in human-elephant conflict.

Also read : Assam: Man trampled to death by elephant in Sonitpur district