Amidst growing discontentment, a joint team comprising the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Union (ATSA), the Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangh, and tea garden laborers converged in a massive protest outside the director's office of the Halem Tea Estate.



The demonstration, lasting two hours, served as a poignant call for justice and redressal of longstanding grievances plaguing tea workers in the region.

The protest, attended by around two hundred tea workers from the Halem Tea Estate, aimed to draw attention to a myriad of pressing issues affecting the welfare and livelihoods of the labor force. Chief among the concerns highlighted were the inadequate provision of drinking water, insufficient medical facilities, lack of straw supply, and precarious employment conditions prevalent within the tea industry.

In a show of solidarity and resolve, the protestors vociferously articulated their demands, emphasizing the urgent need for tangible solutions to address these systemic challenges. A memorandum outlining these grievances was formally presented to the tea garden manager, underscoring the collective insistence on immediate action to ameliorate the plight of tea workers.

The protest's organizers issued a stern warning, indicating that failure to address their demands promptly would precipitate broader and more sustained demonstrations in the days ahead. This ultimatum underscores the gravity of the situation and the determination of tea workers and advocacy groups to secure meaningful reforms and improvements in their working conditions.

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