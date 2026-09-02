Assam teacher allegedly kills wife, two children; daughter critical

A school teacher allegedly killed his wife and two children with a machete at their home in Assam’s Dhemaji district on the morning of September 2, police said.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Chinuara Begum, eight-year-old Shakil Ali and five-year-old Rijika Begum. The teacher’s 13-year-old daughter also suffered serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Her condition is reported to be critical.

The accused, an assistant teacher at Gamchuk Primary School, allegedly carried out the attack inside the family home. Police are yet to establish the motive, although preliminary suspicion points to financial difficulties, an officer said.

A forensic team has visited the house and is collecting evidence as part of the investigation. Police are also examining the circumstances leading up to the attack.