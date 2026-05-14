Assam teacher arrested after CCTV allegedly captures assault of students in Charaideo school

A teacher of Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School in Charaideo district has been arrested by police after CCTV footage allegedly showed him physically assaulting minor students inside a classroom, sparking widespread outrage among parents and local residents.

The accused teacher has been identified as Md. Ariful Islam (51), a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali.

According to local sources, the incident came to light after the school headmaster reviewed CCTV footage installed inside the classroom. The footage allegedly showed the teacher brutally beating several students during school hours.

In one disturbing scene, the teacher was reportedly seen attempting to throw a student through a classroom window. Sources further alleged that students were also made to massage the teacher inside the classroom.

Following the emergence of the footage, strong reactions erupted in the area, with parents and residents demanding strict legal and departmental action against the accused.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding immediate action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster and the president of the School Management Committee jointly filed a written complaint on May 5 before the Deputy Inspector of Schools of the Charaideo subdivision seeking appropriate action against the teacher.

Officials from the education department stated that the matter has been taken seriously, and the Block Education Officer has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Police, in an official statement, confirmed that after a video related to the alleged assault of minor students went viral on social media, the accused teacher was apprehended and brought to the police station for necessary legal proceedings.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and protection of children inside educational institutions, with many local residents calling for strict punishment against those involved in such acts.